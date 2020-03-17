Adam Lambert reflects on recreating Queen’s Live Aid set: “It was a cool idea”

Last month, Queen and Adam Lambert recreated the band’s famous Live Aid set from 1985 at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert.

They thrilled the 50,000-strong crowd with Bohemian Rhapsody and followed that with Radio Gaga, Hammer To Fall, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions, while there was also a back screen projection of Freddie Mercury performing his famous ‘Ay-Oh.’

Speaking about the performance with Music Feeds, Lambert says: “The energy from the crowd was just amazing. I love that we were there on a bill of amazing local artists and international artists.

“The audience was different from our normal audience which was exciting. I was offstage watching 5 Seconds Of Summer right before I went on and they were great. I really like them.

“I just got all pumped up and I went backstage and warmed up a bit and had a cocktail and we went out and did our thing. The audience was so energised. I know Brian May and Roger Taylor felt the same way. We got off the stage and we were all like, ‘Wow!’”

Asked about the thoughts behind choosing the Live Aid set, Lambert adds: “It wasn’t my idea, I can’t take credit for that. But we were doing a gig around New Year’s Eve and we’re thinking, ‘What songs should we do?’ and got that idea.

“We immediately thought that was a cool idea and something different, we hadn’t done that before. They’re all songs that we play every night anyway so it made sense. Just putting it in that order, it had some full circle resonance to it.”

Lambert continues: “That moment was made so iconic in the film Bohemian Rhapsody. To be fair, we were selling out tours before the film but the film has taken it to the next level for this tour. We’ve changed our demographic. We have kids in the audience and full families there. It’s so cool.”

In the interview, Lambert also speaks about his appreciation of Freddie Mercury and his new solo album Velvet, which will be released on March 21.