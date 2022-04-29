Tool’s Adam Jones wants to take Arch Enemy on tour

Tool guitarist Adam Jones has revealed the band he'd most like to take on tour, and it may surprise some fans.

In an exclusive new interview with Metal Hammer, posted in full tomorrow, Jones lists none other than Swedish melodic death metal heavyweights Arch Enemy as the first band that comes to mind when asked who he'd most like Tool to take out on the road with them.

"That’s a loaded question!" he responds. "There are so many! I really like Arch Enemy. That was one that I was really thinking about asking."

Jones also reveals that Tool refuse to use a classic industry model when it comes to picking bands to support the prog metal heavyweights, seeing it as an opportunity to give artists some vital exposure, rather than making a quick buck for themselves.

"I mean, a lot of bands that are our level do the industry giveaway, take out a band that will actually pay them for the exposure," he notes. "We’ve never done that. Never done pay-to-play back in the old Sunset Strip days, and never charged bands that we take out with us. We always pay the bands and ask them ourselves, and we always take out bands that we like.

"We don’t have to look for a band to draw tickets," he adds, "because we don’t really have a problem doing that, so what we do is we take turns. It’s Dan's turn so he picks this band, then it’s Justin’s turn and he picks that band, Maynard's turn and he picks a band. This time it was my turn and I picked Brass Against. I have always really liked them: their energy, their cover songs, their wind section...you don’t really see that anymore.”

Tool are currently on tour in Europe with Brass Against as support, and are due to hit the UK early next week. Most recent album Fear Incoculum is out now.

Tool European and UK tour 2022

Apr 23: Copenhagen Royal Arena, DK

Apr 25: Oslo SpektrumA, NO

Apr 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SE

Apr 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, DE

Apr 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, DE

May 02: Manchester AO Arena Manchester, UK

May 04: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

May 06: 6 Dublin 3Arena, IE

May 09: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 10: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 12: Paris AccorHotels Arena, FR

May 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BE

May 15: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, DE

May 17: Cologne Lanxess Arena, DE

May 19: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, NL

May 21: Krakow Tauron Arena, PL

May 23: Prague O2 Arena, CZ

May 24: Budapest SportAréna, HU