Actress Esmé Bianco claims Marilyn Manson pressured Deftones to cut footage of her from tour visuals

Actress and model Esmé Bianco has made new allegations against Marilyn Manson, claiming that the singer is trying to "threaten my career opportunities" in the wake of her launching a lawsuit against the singer accusing him of rape and sexual battery.

In a new motion filed on Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Bianco alleges that Manson - real name Brian Warner - interfered with her planned involvement in a Deftones tour video that was due to be used on the band's current US trek with Gojira.

“In exchange for providing her images,” the filing states, “Ms. Bianco expected an economic benefit from significant public exposure via the band’s worldwide tour and the opportunity to continue working with the highly sought-after creative director who oversaw the project.”

Bianco's motion claims that after finding out about her involvement with the video, Manson contacted the band directly to “confront them over Deftones’ decision to work with Ms. Bianco", adding that the singer "used his power and influence in the entertainment industry to interfere with Ms. Bianco’s ability to continue working with Deftones.”

In new comments provided to Rolling Stone, Bianco claims that Manson “flipped out and was having a complete meltdown about the fact that I was working with Deftones and…they decided to cut my footage."

“By continuing to threaten my career opportunities, Warner again demonstrates that even amidst criminal investigation and civil litigation he will stop at nothing in an attempt to silence his victims,” she added. “The complicity of those who enable these intimidation tactics demonstrates why survivors are so hesitant to come forward. If those who hold power to stand up to abusers choose not to, survivors will stand alone.”

No individuals directly connected to or involved with Deftones have been added as defendants in the suit. A rep for Deftones and their management company, Velvet Hammer, declined to comment when approached by Rolling Stone, while Warner’s rep and attorney are yet to respond following their request for comment.

Last April, Bianco sued Marilyn Manson for rape, sexual battery and human trafficking following an interview with The Cut that detailed numerous accounts of abuse. Bianco was one of over a dozen women to have come forward with allegations against Marilyn Manson, following a statement from fellow actress Evan Rachel Wood in February of last year claiming that Manson had "horrifically abused" her for years.

Manson denies all allegations that have been levelled against him.