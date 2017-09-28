Act Of Defiance share doom-laden new track The Talisman

Act Of Defiance have released a stream of their new track The Talisman.

It’s the latest material lifted from their new album Old Scars, New Wounds which will launch tomorrow (September 29) via Metal Blade Records. The band previously revealed M.I.A. and Overexposure.

Act Of Defiance features ex Megadeth members Chris Broderick on guitar and Shawn Drover on drums. They’re joined by ex-Scar The Martyr singer Henry Derek and Shadows Fall bassist Matt Bachand.

Drover says: “The Talisman was written by our bass player Matt Bachand with lyrics and melodies provided by our singer, Henry Derek.

“I really love how this song builds from a nice serene beginning, morphing into a full heavy metal assault. The verses are nice and sludgy and brutal, so this tune is really dynamic, which is something we like to do. We hope you dig it as much as we do!”

Old Scars, New Wounds is now available for pre-order, while the cover art and tracklist can be seen below.

Act Of Defiance Old Scars, New Wounds tracklist

M.I.A. Molten Core Overexposure The Talisman Lullaby Of Vengeance Circle Of Ashes Reborn Conspiracy Of The Gods Another Killing Spree Broken Dialect Rise Of Rebellion

Hot New Band: Act Of Defiance