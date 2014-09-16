Ace Frehley's ex bassist 'shocked' at exit

Ace Frehley’s former bassist Anthony Esposito says he was “shocked” not to be asked to play on the ex Kiss man’s latest album.

And he says after seven years with Frehley, he deserved to be treated better.

Esposito tells SROMaginc.com: “He didn’t use me on Space Invader, which I thought was kind of hard after Anomaly did so well. So many people liked it and I was really instrumental in that record.

“I was like, ‘Hey, Ace, I don’t know if I’m in the touring band or not,” and he texted me back saying, ‘I’m gonna go in a different direction. Chris Wyse from The Cult is my new bass player.’

He continues: “I was in the band for seven years. And I did a lot more than just play bass. I was the tour manager, stage manager, merch guy, and I would settle all the money with promoters.

“I was more than just a hired-bass sideman. And I was kind of shocked that I was just tossed away. But I guess that’s the nature of the job.”

Meanwhile, Frehley has continued to criticise Tommy Thayer after earlier insisting the Kiss guitarist just wanted to him.

He tells the Eddie Trunk podcast: “A lot of people that see Tommy up there think he’s the original guy that created the makeup, that wrote great songs, and wrote all those solos that he’s performing – but he’s not.

“He’s just a guy up there copying me, trying to move like me, trying to sing like me and trying to play like me. And that’s what bothers me the most.”