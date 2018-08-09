Ace Frehley reveals new album Spaceman - listen to Rockin’ With The Boys

Ace Frehley has announced that he’ll release a new studio album later this year.

It’s titled Spaceman and it’ll launch on October 19 via Entertainment One and features the track Bronx Boy which Ace revealed back in April this year.

Frehley plays bass on all but two tracks on the record, with his former Kiss bandmate Gene Simmons taking the reigns on Your Wish Is My Command and Without You I’m Nothing, which was co-written by Simmons.

Speaking about hooking up with his old Kiss friend again, Frehley told Eddie Trunk: “I just shot him an email and said, ‘C’mon, let’s write some songs together for my new record.’

“Next thing you know, he’s down here and within three hours we had written two songs together, which was a record for me and him.”

He added: “We had a fantastic time. He came down. We ate in the backyard while I was watering my palm trees. He was going to my fiancée Rachel, ‘This is something new I’ve never seen before.’”

To mark the announcement, Frehley has shared a stream of his new single Rockin’ With The Boys, which documents life on the road and was penned by Ace while he was a member of Kiss back in the 70s.

Spaceman is the guitarist’s first album of all-new material since 2014’s Space Invader. Find a full list of Frehley’s upcoming live shows below.

Ace Frehley - Spaceman

1. Without You I'm Nothing

2. Rockin' With the Boys

3. Your Wish Is My Command

4. Bronx Boy

5. Pursuit Of Rock and Roll

6. I Wanna Go Back

7. Mission To Mars

8. Off My Back

9. Quantum Flux

Ace Frehley 2018 tour dates

Aug 09: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA

Aug 10: Las Vegas The Pearl at the Palms Casino, NV

Aug 12: Los Angeles The Greek Theater, CA

Aug 17: New Hope Cinema Grill, MN

Aug 18: Detroit Hart Plaza Motor City Music Festival, MI

Aug 28: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Aug 30: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Aug 31: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia

Sep 01: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia

Sep 03: Tokyo Billboard Live (2 Shows), Japan

Sep 04: Tokyo Billboard Live (2 Shows), Japan

Sep 05: Tokyo Billboard Live (2 Shows), Japan

Sep 06: Osaka Billboard Live (2 Shows), Japan

Oct 31-Nov 05: Kruise VIII, FL

Nov 09: Clearwater Capitol Theatre, FL

Nov 10: Melbourne King Center for the Performing Arts, FL

Nov 11: Miramar Amphitheatre, FL