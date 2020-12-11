AC/DC's Power Up voted Classic Rock's best album of 2020

In the kind of vote that doesn't require court interference, AC/DC's Power Up has been duly and decisively elected as the best album of 2020 by Classic Rock staff and writers, beating out stiff competition from Fish, Joe Bonamassa, Deep Purple and Bruce Springsteen.

Classic Rock's 50 Best Albums of 2020 are featured in our end of year issue, out now.

Power Up was only released last moth, with our review describing the album as "a killer" and claiming that it "basks in the glory of the early Brian Johnson era."

Magazine editor Siân Llewellyn says, "If there was one gleaming bright spot of 2020, then it was the announcement that all the rumours were true and AC/DC's classic Back In Black line-up had reunited to record a new studio album (sadly bereft of the late, great Malcolm, although his presence was deeply felt in the album's signature 'DC songwriting).

"The moment got even brighter once the album dropped and we realised that it was everything we wanted, no, needed it to be. Brian back at the mic, Angus tearing out the riffs like only he can, the powerhouse rhythm section of Phil and Cliff all combined to deliver an absolute triumph.

"Once Power Up had earwormed us from first listen, there wasn't a shadow of a doubt what would make Classic Rock's Album Of 2020."

Classic Rock's 50 Best Albums of 2020 are featured in our end of year issue, out now.