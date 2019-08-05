AC/DC share rejected Highway To Hell album cover

While AC/DC's Highway To Hell cover image may sit comfortably among some of rock's most iconic album art, the band have revealed that they originally had a much more fiery image in mind.

To celebrate 40 years of Highway To Hell, AC/DC have shared the album's original cover art on Instagram, revealing that the image was rejected by Atlantic Records in favour of the cover we know today.

"The original Highway To Hell cover was "shot down in flames" by the American record company," the band said in an Instagram post. Check out the original image below.

The original 'Highway To Hell' cover was "shot down in flames" by the American record company... ⚡️⚡️⚡️🔥🔥🔥 AC/DC A photo posted by @acdc on Aug 3, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

AC/DC have been active on social media while celebrating the 40th anniversary of Highway To Hell, which was released on July 27, 1979, sharing rare versions of Highway To Hell and The Jack performed on Dutch TV.

Classic Rock gathered stars influenced by Highway To Hell to pay tribute to the groundbreaking album as part as its 40th anniversary celebrations.

Check out a video of Highway To Hell blowing out its own birthday candles below.