The new issue of Classic Rock is an AC/DC 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition

When news broke in early February that AC/DC were returning to the road, there were scenes of great joy in the Classic Rock office. I’m pretty sure I’ve mentioned in this space before that of all the bands that the editorial team love, it’s quite possibly only AC/DC that unites us all!

Ahead of their imminent arrival in the UK, we sent Dave Everley to Germany to catch the fervour of the opening night of their tour, and Paul Elliott spoke with rock luminaries Joe Perry, Gene Simmons and Francis Rossi to try to get to the heart of what makes Angus and co. tick and how AC/DC manage to keep their rock’n’roll train rolling. And it all comes (subscribers, online purchases and UK newsstand only) with an AC/DC @ 50 badge set with two exclusive pin badges.

Also in this issue, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart sit down with us for the Classic Rock Interview, we look back at the making of classic Allman Brothers live album At Fillmore East, catch up with Joe Bonamassa and Glenn Hughes as they reunite Black Country Communion, chat with Ian Hunter about his celebrity encounters, and so much more.

We've also got a limited edition Black Country Communion bundle containing the magazine with a unique, bespoke cover plus an exclusive lyric sheet, hand-signed by Glenn Hughes, a limited-edition Black Country Communion drinks coaster and two Black Country Communion guitar picks.

Until next month...

Get the new issue of Classic Rock | Get the Black Country Communion Bundle

Features

AC/DC

Fellow rock’n’roll lifers Gene Simmons, Francis Rossi and Joe Perry uncover how AC/DC have survived changes in musical fashion (with tragedy striking more than once), and yet continue to thrive. Plus: Classic Rock gets thunderstruck at their first show in eight years.

Black Country Communion

They say new album V is the best one they’ve made. Whether it will be their last is more difficult to answer, even for them.

Marcus King

The guitarist, singer, songwriter and bandleader on his new album, love and loss, mental health and having a ‘real job’.

The Lemon Twigs

They’ve spent most of their lives in search of perfect pop. And unlike most who try, they get very close.

The Allman Brothers

The story of the southern rockers’ landmark album At Fillmore East, Duane Allman’s last and greatest musical statement.

Digital Album

Classic Rock and Mascot Records bring you an exclusive 12-track compilation, including Black Country Communion, Beth Hart, Masters Of Reality, Black Stone Cherry and more.

This 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition comes with an official limited edition AC/DC @ 50 badge set with 2 exclusive pin badges. (Image credit: Future)

Exclusive: Black Country Communion bundle

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Led Zep documentary imminent; Black Sabbath to play one more show? GN’R working on new album. Welcome back Anvil and Mitch Ryder. Say hello to Freedom and Battlesnake. Say goodbye to Robin George, Richard Tandy, Steve Albini.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Lindisfarne

A song about death might not sound like hit-single material, but it struck a chord with the British public and helped transform the Geordie band’s fortunes, and remains a classic of the period.

The Classic Rock Interview: Heart

The Wilson sisters’ long career has taken them collectively and individually to thin-air highs and crushing lows, in a 50-year roller-coaster rock’n’roll saga that continues.

Ever Meet Lemmy?: Ian Hunter

He’s mates with Queen, he’s worked with Bowie, listened politely to lengthy jams at Frank Zappa’s house, had bass legend Jaco Pastorius stay at his house, found out things he didn’t know about his career from Joe Elliott, got a song idea from Bob Dylan complaining about the Stones. He’s Ian Hunter, solo artist and former Mott The Hoople frontman, and these are some of his stories.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Louise Patricia Crane, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Moon City Masters, LowLives, The Hot Damn! and more.

Reviews

New albums from Deep Purple, Halestorm, Duff McKagan, Redd Kross, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Status Quo, Focus, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Anvil and more. Reissues from AC/DC, David Bowie, Rival Sons, John Lennon, Kiss, Joni Mitchell, Nick Mason and more. DVDs, films and books on Dexys Midnight Runners, Kate Bush, Robyn Hitchcock, Mama Cass and more. Live reviews of The Black Crowes, Eric Clapton, The Black Keys and more.

Buyer’s Guide: ELP

One of the great British prog bands, a power trio and a supergroup, they left a legacy that includes some classic prog-rock albums.

Lives

We preview tours by Manic Street Preachers, The Pretty Reckless and Love Featuring Johnny Echols. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris

The broadcasting legend picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

* Copies of the new issue of Classic Rock can be purchased online from Magazines Direct

* Classic Rock is on sale in the UK in shops such as supermarkets and newsagents.

* In North America, Classic Rock is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* An easy option is to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £45.49 per year. Individual issues and subscriptions are also from the Apple Store, Zinio, Readly, Press Reader and Pocketmags.

* Save money by buying a physical subscription. UK and overseas subscriptions are available.