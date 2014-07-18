AC/DC Rudd launches solo track

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has released a lyric video for his track Repo Man, taken from solo album Head Job.

It’s set for launch on August 29, and Rudd has described it as “All Phil, no filler,” adding: “We didn’t put anything on there that we didn’t like. I hope everyone thinks it’s a great album from start to finish – because that’s the idea.”

The band includes Allan Badger and Geoffrey Martin, who recorded vocals, guitar and bass, while Rudd produced the record in his newly-built studio in Taurange, New Zealand.

AC/DC have just completed work on a new album, without input from Malcolm Young, who’s taking time out due to illness. Rudd says: “We’re happy to have it done, and it’s all very good.”