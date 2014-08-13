AC/DC murder case reopened

Australian police have reopened the case concerning the murder of former AC/DC manager Crispin Dye over two decades ago.

He’d worked with the band for seven years and had also been associated with Rose Tattoo, along with releasing a solo album under the name Cris Kemp. But he was robbed, beaten and left for dead in Sydney on December 23, 1993. The North Queensland native was taken to hospital but died on Christmas Day, aged 41.

Eyewitness accounts lead investigating officers to believe that three men in their late teens or early 20s were involved in the murder.

Detective Superintendent Mick Willing said: “Crispin was a fun-loving, friendly and decent man, who was robbed of his life. We’re committed to bringing those responsible for his violent death to justice – but we won’t be able to do it without assistance from the public.

“There are people out there who know who is responsible.”

Announcing the reward, Australian Police Minister Stuart Ayres said: “It’s now been more than two decades since Mr Dye was killed – yet his poor friends and family still don’t know who is responsible. We know detectives are doing everything they can to solve this case, and we’re hopeful that the $100,000 will help.”

AC/DC recently completed work on their first album without Malcolm Young, with the author of a book about the band having reported the mainman’s illness means it’s unlikely he’ll return to the band.