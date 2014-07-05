AC/DC Brian to be made a doctor

Brian Johnson is to be named a doctor by an English university next week.

The AC/DC frontman, 66, will be awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Northumbria at a ceremony on Wednesday, July 9.

The uni’s website says: “Brian Johnson, who was born down the river at Dunston, is the lead vocalist for AC/DC, one of the world’s most successful rock bands.

“They have sold an estimated 150 million albums world-wide and their most recent tour, Black Ice, is claimed to be the third highest-grossing tour of all time. He will receive his honorary degree alongside students graduating from Engineering and Environment degree programmes on Wednesday.

“The recipients of honorary degrees are nominated by the University’s staff for their achievements, their links to the University – and for their sheer inspirational qualities.”