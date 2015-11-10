Abbath premieres new song

Here it is, the first official taster of Abbath’s long-awaited debut album – streaming exclusively with Metal Hammer.

“We are proud to present Winter Bane as the first recorded track from our upcoming album,” says Abbath. ”This song comes with many of the qualities that are the essence of this band: epic, honest, powerful, and a heavy headbanger.”

The self-titled LP is due 23 January 2016 on Season Of Mist, with an album release show taking place at The Forum in London.

And here’s the new album art!

