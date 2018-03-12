Aaron Clift Experiment To Release New Album In May

US prog rockers The Aaron Clift Experiment will release their third album, If All Goes Wrong, in May.

The US band, twice nominated at the Progressive Music Awards in 2013 and 2016, have also undergone two line-up changes since last featured in Prog Magazine. Drummer Tim Smith has replaced Joe Resnick, while the departure of guitarist Eric Guierrez has meant the band enlisting the help some of Austin’s top guitarists for the new album, including Van Wilks (a Texas blues and rock icon), Arielle (a student of Brian May of Queen and collaborator of legendary guitarist, Eric Johnson), and Dave North (of Austin psych rockers, The Cuckoos).

“I’ve always loved music that’s both sophisticated and immediate – challenging but also accessible, and with If All Goes Wrong, our music has hit that balance better than at any point in our career,” vocalist and keyboardist, Aaron Clift told Prog.

Bassist and co-songwriter, Devin North, notes: “This album challenges what a rock band is capable of and deals with one of the fundamental struggles in being a progressive rock band: playing the established genre of progressive rock and actually making music that progresses forward. Nothing is done half-way on this album.”

The band have recently released teaser track Faith, the second single from the new album, which you can hear below. If All Goes Wrong can be pre-ordered from the band’s website until March 31.