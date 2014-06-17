A7X, Tesseract + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Last night was the annual Metal Hammer Golden Gods and now our bodies are broken from the hours of partying and drinking and celebrating with some of the biggest names in rock and metal. Now we need to rest our heads... sort of.

To rest our hazy heads we’re spinning tracks from Masters Of Reality’s self-titled debut album… but we can’t keep the banging and crashing away for long as we’ve also got music from Golden God winners Devil You Know and Avenged Sevenfold. Plus Scorpion Child, TesseracT, Animals As Leaders, Dillinger and Mad Season.

And we’ll be talking about sibling rivalries, or be more precise – ending sibling rivalries. It appears that Ray and Dave Davies are back on good terms and it looks like The Kinks will finally reform. This, in turn, got us thinking… which band would you like to see reform for one more tour?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm. And to hear our Golden Gods special live from the awards last night, head over here.