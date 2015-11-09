A7X stream Call Of Duty score

Avenged Sevenfold have made a score they wrote for the latest Call Of Duty video game available to stream.

A series of instrumental pieces – known collectively as Jade Helm – can be heard in snippets as players make their way through Call Of Duty Black Ops III – and can now be played in order below.

A7X say: “Here is the score we did, entitled Jade Helm, for Call Of Duty Black Ops III. You can hear these pieces of music throughout the game. Please enjoy.”

The band last week confirmed former Bad Religion member Brooks Wackerman as their new drummer, replacing Arin Ilejay.