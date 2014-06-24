A7X preview game soundtrack

Avenged Sevenfold have released a preview stream of the soundtrack for their video game Hail To The King: Deathbat.

It’s based on the themes of their most recent album, launched last year. Frontman M Shadows recently told how they custom designed weapons for themselves – and confirmed that late drummer Jimmy ‘The Rev’ Sullivan would appear as an unlockable character.

Shadows said: “With the blessing of his parents we put The Rev in the game. Once you unlock his character you can use him as your comrade to help you through the levels.”

