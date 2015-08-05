Halestorm, Disturbed, Rush join Rock Band 4

Tracks by Halestorm, Rush and Disturbed have been announced for video game Rock Band 4.

It’s the first title in the series since 2010 and will be released on October 6 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It comes bundled with guitar controller, drum pads and microphone.

Players will be able to import all their content from previous versions of the game into Rock Band 4, taking the number of available tracks to over 2000.

Project manager Daniel Sussman told Eurogamer: “We really are taking the long view and positioning Rock Band 4 as the Rock Band for this console generation. We think we can support our audience through a series of title updates and content updates that expand the feature set over time.”

Developer Harmonix has created a Spotify playlist featuring all 38 tracks announced so far.

Rock Band 4 tracklist

What’s Up? – 4 Non Blondes Toys in the Attic – Aerosmith Hail to the King – Avenged Sevenfold Violent Shiver – Benjamin Booker Fever – The Black Keys Friday I’m In Love – The Cure Prayer – Disturbed Metropolis Part 1 “The Miracle And The Sleeper” – Dream Theater Knock Em Down – Duck & Cover Albert – Eddie Japan Suspicious Minds – Elvis Presley Centuries – Fall Out Boy You Make Loving Fun – Fleetwood Mac The Feast and the Famine – Foo Fighters I Miss The Misery – Halestorm Kick It Out – Heart I Am Electric – Heaven’s Basement Lazaretto – Jack White Halls Of Valhalla – Judas Priest Somebody Told Me – The Killers Dream Genie – Lightning Bolt All Over You – Live Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars Your Love – The Outfield Miracle Man – Ozzy Osbourne Still Into You – Paramore My God Is The Sun – Queens of the Stone Age Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo – Rick Derringer A Passage To Bangkok – Rush The Warrior – Scandal No One Like You – Scorpions Light The Fuse – Slydigs Dead Black (Heart of Ice) – Soul Remnants Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong – Spin Doctors Birth In Reverse – St. Vincent Spiders – System Of A Down Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison At Night In Dreams – White Denim The Seeker – The Who