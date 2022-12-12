A YouTuber has mixed Rage Against The Machine and Megadeth tracks together and the results are predictably explosive

If you hadn’t noticed, we love a mashup around these parts. Whether the hybrid songs are absolutely ridiculous or owl-with-a-degree levels of clever, each and every one is a gift of internet catnip.

It was only a short while ago that we described YouTuber johnp82 as a genius. Why? For his inspired decision to dub Metallica frontman James Hetfield's vocals from 1983 classic Hit The Lights over their surprise new single Lux Æterna to give it that true old school feel.

In his latest creative adventure, johnp82 has taken the vocals from Bombtrack – the opening song from Rage Against The Machine’s incendiary self-titled debut album – and added it to an instrumental version of the title track of Megadeth’s Youthanasia album.

Believe us when we tell you it totally works on every level; Zack de la Rocha’s bile-flecked delivery effortlessly glides over Dave Mustaine and Marty Friedman’s doom-laden riff.

Hear for yourself on the clip below.

In other Megadeth news, the band will return to the UK next summer as one of the headliners of Bloodstock 2023, which takes place on August 10-13 at Catton Park in Derbyshire. Also topping the three-day bill are Killswitch and Meshuggah.

The thrash icons will close the festival on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on Sunday, August 13.

The band also recently released a cover version of Judas Priest’s metal banger Delivering The Goods, in celebration of the British metal legends induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on November 5.

Check it out here.