A pre-Fairport Sandy Denny collection, Early Home Recordings, to be released

A brand new collection of vintage 19860 recordings by the late Fairport Convention and Fotheringay singer Sandy Denny, simply titled Early Home Recordings, is to be released by Earth Recordings on September 27.

The collection comes authorised by the Denny Estate, features recordings largely made between 1966 and 1967 and includes two different rare demos of her classic Who Knows Where the Time Goes from 1967 (before she recorded it with Strawbs) and another from 1968.

Also featured are Boxful Of Treasures, which was later rewritten as the song Fotheringay (from Fairport Convention’s What We Did On Our Holidays album). Fotheringay also appears on Early Home Recordings in demo form.



The set also features covers of songs by Jackson C Frank, Fred Neil, Anne Briggs, Bob Dylan as well as many traditional folk songs.

All the tracks have been carefully remastered, this package includes an exclusive new essay from Fairport Convention biographer Patrick Humphries – who knew Denny personally. Denny's daughter Georgia Lucas’ own charming drawings of her mother making their first appearance on an official Denny release, plus previously unpublished images of Sandy’s 1960s passport and driver’s license. There are also extensive sleeve notes by re-issue producer Pat Thomas.

You can see the artwork and tracklisting for Early Home Recordings below.

Pre-order Early Home Recordings.

(Image credit: Fire Records)

Sandy Denny: Early Home Recordings

CD1

1. Blues Run The Game

2. Milk & Honey

3. Soho

4. It Ain't Me Babe

5. East Virginia

6. Geordie

7. In Memory (The Tender Years)

8. I Love My True Love

9. Let No Man Steal Your Thyme

10. Ethusel

11. Setting Of The Sun

12. Boxful Of Treasures

13. Who Knows Where The Time Goes (1967)

CD2

1. Carnival

2. They Don't Seem To Know You

3. Gerrard Street

4. Motherless Children

6. She Moves Through The Fair

7. The Time Has Come

8. A Little Bit Of Rain

9. Go Your Own Way My Love

10. Seven Virgins

11. Blue Tattoo

12. Cradle Song

13. Quiet Land Of Erin

14,. Fotheringay

15. Who Knows Where The Time Goes (1968)