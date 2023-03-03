Watch this metal frontman teach terrified daytime TV hosts black metal growls on live TV

It was recently confirmed that Voyager would be representing Australia at this year's Eurovision Song Contest with their track Promise. And they've been speaking about on national television, specifically on the breakfast show TODAY, sporting Emperor no less.



And the band took the chance to show off some of their vocal abilities, seemingly terrifying hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon.



Firstly though, They were asked about how it feels to be able to share their music in such a way. Vocalist Daniel Estrin replied, “We’ve got seven studio albums, we’ve toured the world, all the countries - USA, Japan, Mexico - and to be able to do this and take it to the big stage is just absolutely phenomenal. It’s been a hard slog and it’s just so rewarding. And just the support behind us, especially from Australia, had been phenomenal.”



Then to finish up the hosts ask to be taught how to “growl”, so they oblige. First, dealing out a low and guttural death metal vocal, with everybody joining in for good measure. Then delving into a bit of black metal, specifically, a lyric from Immortal's Blashyrkh (Mighty Ravendark), they leave Karl and Allison reeling, with them stating, “That’s slightly terrifying”.



They even have time to deal out a classic James Hetfield, “Yeah, yeah”, too.



Good Morning Australia, indeed.

Voyager will be performing at Eurovision Song Contest which is taking place at Liverpool Arena in May. This isn't not the first time the band have been involved with the contest either. They were shortlisted in 2020 with the song Runaway but failed to make the final ten, while last year they won the public vote with Dreamer, but lost out at the final hurdle.



This is what Daniel had to say when the announcement was made: “As a long-time Eurovision fan, this is the pinnacle - Voyager gets to play the greatest show on earth. Our song Promise is made for the Eurovision stage and collectively we feel it's one of our best yet. We filmed the music video in both the city of Perth and beautiful parts of Western Australia to showcase the majestic beauty of our home state. Eurovisionation, we are coming!!!”