A burned CD-R copy of an unreleased solo album by Ghost's Tobias Forge sold online for almost $5500

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge made a solo album before the band took off. It was never released and fans REALLY want it

A CD-R copy of an unreleased solo album by Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has sold online for $5434.

The burned CD copy of Passiflora by Tobias Forge was bought by a fan on Discogs in January. It was one of the most expensive items sold on the platform that month.

The album was apparently recorded in 2008, but was never released as Forge turned his attention to his then new project, Ghost.

Two tracks from Passiflora have since been leaked on YouTube. House Of Affection and In Enigma Schiffer can be heard below.

Forge formed Ghost after writing Stand By Him – described by Metal Hammer as a sharp and compelling slice of hard rock in the 70s hard rock tradition of Blue Öyster Cult and Pentagram.

Originally written with Swedish lyrics, Stand By Him later appeared on Ghost's 2010 debut Opus Eponymous with English lyrics.

Forge described the birth of Ghost as his last roll of the dice. He’d been playing in bands since his mid-teens, with little to show for it. Now he was hurtling towards 30, married, with twin children to support. 

“At that point in 2009, I was at a point of desperation,” he told Metal Hammer. “I was one year into parenthood, facing the fact that, fuck, we need more money. So I decided to do something.”

Ghost quickly found an appreciative audience, including stars like Metallica's James Hetfield and Pantera singer Phil Anselmo.

Passiflora tracklist

1: The Breeze
2: Lucifer & Lucia
3: In Enigma Schiffer
4: House Of Affection
5: Cinematique
6: Savant Garde
7: Red Lights
8: Last
9: Mary Says
10: Solitaire

