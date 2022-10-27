70s Kosmiche outfit Twogether have rare lone 1973 album reissued

70s German kosmiche duo Twogether have had their lone 1973 album A Couple Of Times reissued in expanded form by Cherry Red Records. The much sought-after rarity among collectors has been unavailable on CD for over a decade.

Twogether were a German drums and keyboards rock duo from Düsseldorf, formed in 1973 out of musicians previously in The Crew and Blue Squad. They never did many gigs and only existed for a short while after completing their sole self-produced album.

The new remaster features liner notes by surviving member Reinhard Fischer and has also been approved by the Klaus Bangert Estate. Two bonus tracks from a non-album single (their only other release) have also been included.

“We didn't play together long enough for something to develop from it but from the mixture of our individual ideas about music this album came into being, a bit of everything and many opposites," says Fischer.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Twogether: A Couple Of Times

1. Percussion

2. Don’t Cry

3. Out Of Range

4. Make Me Feel Alright

5. On The Move

6. Toss-Up

7. I Look Around

8. Meet Me Every Day

9. Bolero

10. Cathedral

11. Fusion

Bonus Tracks

12. I Was Away Too Long

13. I’ve Found A Love Again