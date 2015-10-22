5SOS play She's Kinda Hot on kids' instruments

Pop punk heroes 5 Seconds Of Summer have recreated one of their hit singles using children’s toy instruments.

The band – Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin – played She’s Kinda Hot on tiny plastic instruments in a video for Sugarscape. It can be viewed below.

5SOS release second album Sounds Good Feels Good on October 23 via Capitol Records and go on a world tour in 2016.

Earlier this month, Winery Dogs drummer Mike Portnoy played some of his favourite rock tracks on a kids’ Hello Kitty drumkit.

Blog: Why 5 Seconds of Summer will change our world, like it or not