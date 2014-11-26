5SOS announce live album

5 Seconds Of Summer will release a new live album in time for Christmas.

The Australian pop punk outfit’s LiveSOS is out on December 15 via Capitol Records.

The record’s 15 tracks were recorded on the road throughout 2014.

5SOS will tour Europe in May and June next year, with a string of UK and Ireland dates included.

5SOS 2015 UK & Ireland tour

May 28: Dublin The O2

May 30: Belfast Odyssey Arena

Jun 01: Glasgow Hydro

Jun 02: Newcastle Metro Direct Arena

Jun 03: Leeds First Direct Arena

Jun 05: Birmingham NIA Arena

Jun 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jun 09: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Jun 12: London Wembley Arena

Jun 13: London Wembley Arena

Jun 14: London Wembley Arena

LiveSOS tracklist