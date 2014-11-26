5SOS announce live album

5 Seconds Of Summer will release a new live album in time for Christmas.
The Australian pop punk outfit’s LiveSOS is out on December 15 via Capitol Records.
The record’s 15 tracks were recorded on the road throughout 2014.
5SOS will tour Europe in May and June next year, with a string of UK and Ireland dates included.
5SOS 2015 UK & Ireland tour
May 28: Dublin The O2
May 30: Belfast Odyssey Arena
Jun 01: Glasgow Hydro
Jun 02: Newcastle Metro Direct Arena
Jun 03: Leeds First Direct Arena
Jun 05: Birmingham NIA Arena
Jun 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jun 09: Manchester Phones 4U Arena
Jun 12: London Wembley Arena
Jun 13: London Wembley Arena
Jun 14: London Wembley Arena
LiveSOS tracklist
- 18 2. Out Of My Limit 3. Disconnected 4. Amnesia 5. Beside You 6. Everything I Didn’t Say 7. Long Way Home 8. Heartache On The Big Screen 9. American Idiot 10. Teenage Dream 11. Good Girls 12. What I Like About You 13. End Up Here 14. She Looks So Perfect 15. What I Like About You (Studio Mix)