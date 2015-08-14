5FDP manager slams Moody assault claims

Five Finger Death Punch’s management have poured scorn on claims that singer Ivan Moody beat up his ‘wife’.

The allegations surfaced earlier in the week, with celebrity gossip site TMZ claiming a woman called Holly Smith had filed for divorce, saying Moody had cheated on her and reacted violently when she confronted him.

TMZ reported Smith’s claims that Moody had choked her using a jiu-jitsu technique before punching her. But his bandmate Zoltan Bathory later said via Twitter: “I don’t know which one is more offensive – insinuating that Ivan knows jiu jitsu or that he has a wife. None of those are true. Gotta love the internet.”

In a fresh statement, 5FDP manager Allen Kovac says: “Holly Smith has made claims of domestic violence that were dismissed on July 14, 2015. She has also claimed that she was married to Ivan Moody, which Ivan denies.

“A search of county clerk records in the location she claims to have gotten married showed no marriage certificate. Ms Smith has also made statements alleging that Moody is the father of her child which has also been shown to be untrue.

“We look forward to proving that there are no grounds for divorce in this case and that Ms Smith is not a credible source of information. Nobody in 5FDP condones domestic violence or abuse of any kind. The media attention is rife with false allegations and we hope that the media will start to follow the facts so that Ivan can move on.”

Kovac’s statement goes on to “thank” TMZ and Holly Smith for helping to promote the band’s album Got Your Six, due out on September 4.