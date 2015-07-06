5FDP lineup here to stay says Kael

Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael believes the current lineup of the band is here to stay – despite their notorious onstage meltdown in May.

Frontman Ivan Moody recently told Metal Hammer that he felt humiliated by the drama in Tennessee, where his colleagues walked off and left him following an argument.

Now Kael tells LoudTV: “I certainly don’t feel good about how things went down. As brothers you’re going to fight behind the scenes a lot – but that one kind of spilled out on the stage. I’m a very positive person, and negative shit like that pisses me off.”

But he adds: “I think right now we have the strongest lineup Death Punch has ever had. We all work really well together.

“We’re adept at addressing stuff when it needs to be addressed and avoiding stuff when you can get away with it.

“I like to think this lineup his going to last quite some time. We finished the final puzzle with me – I joined four years ago. No more changes. I was the last one.”

5FDP release Got Your Six on August 28. The band appear in the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Aug 01: Sturgis Bufalo Chip, SD

Sep 04: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Sep 05: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Sep 06: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino, MI

Sep 08: Mankato Verizon Wireless Center, MN

Sep 11: Missoula Adams Center, MT

Sep 12: Everett Xfinity Arena, WA

Sep 13: Spokane Arena, WA

Sep 15: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Sep 16: Reno Lawlor Events Center, NV

Sep 18: Ontario Citizens Business Bank Centre, CA

Sep 19: Las Vegas The Joint AT Hard Rock Hotel, NV

Sep 20: West Valley City Maverick Centre, UT

Sep 22: Colorado Springs Broadmoor Worls Arena, CO

Sep 24: Independence Events Centre, MO

Sep 25: La Cross Center Arena, WI

Sep 26: Janesville JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Sep 27: Council Bluffs Mid America Centre, IA

Sep 29: Saint Charles The Family Arena, MO

Sep 30: Indianapolis Indiana State Fairground, IN

Oct 02: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Oct 03: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Oct 04: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica, OH

Oct 06: Lowell Paul E Tsongas Arena, MA

Oct 08: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Oct 09: Glens Falls Civic Center, NY

Oct 10: Chester Rock Allegiance, PA

Nov 02: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland

Nov 04: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Nov 05: Oslo Sentrum, Norway

Nov 06: Copenhagen Tap1, Denmark

Nov 08: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 11: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Amsterdam Zenith, Netherlands

Nov 21: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 25: Dusseldorf MEH, Hermany

Nov 26: Brussels Forest National Club, Belgium

Nov 28: London Wembley Arena, UK