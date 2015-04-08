5FDP confirm album work almost complete

Five Finger Death Punch have completed the music for their upcoming album, guitarist Zoltan Bathory has confirmed.

They returned to the studio in January to begin work on the follow-up to 2013’s double release The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell. And on an update on Instagram, Bathory confirms the process is nearing completion.

He says: “Working on the new album. All music is done, and while Ivan Moody is recording the remaining vocals, I’m putting together posters for a big tour coming up, merchandise and album covers. Good times.”

In February, the band’s Jason Hook said they’d chosen a title for the album, but refused to reveal it.

The band will support Judas Priest on their run of shows across mainland Europe this summer and will play the Download festival at Donington Park on the weekend of June 12-14.