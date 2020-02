Five Finger Death Punch’s first three studio albums are to be re-released on vinyl on February 12 2016.

Spinefarm Records will put out LP versions of American Capitalist, War Is The Answer and The Way Of The Fist.

5FDP launched their sixth album Got Your Six in September. It became their best-selling studio work to date.

The band are set to play Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion, Fort Rock and Welcome to Fort Rockville alongside Rob Zombie, Disturbed, Bring Me The Horizon and more next May.