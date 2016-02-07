3 Doors Down stream The Broken

3 Doors Down have made their song The Broken available to stream.

It’s taken from the Mississippi outfit’s upcoming sixth album, Us And The Night, due March 11 via Republic Records.

The follow-up to 2011’s Time Of My Life was produced by Matt Wallace (Faith No More, Maroon 5, Train) and recorded at Rivergate Studios in Nashville last year.

Guitarist Chris Henderson reveals the group found a way to return to the sonic roots of their 2000 debut, The Better Life, while breaking some new ground.

Henderson tells the Huffington Post: “I would say that this one mixed a sound of what we used to be, something like The Better Life with something that we’ve never done before. We kind of skipped all the stuff in the middle - we went straight from The Better Life to the next thing and made a record combined of those two things.

“Like the first and seventh part of a seven-part poem.”

The Broken is the second preview of Us And The Night, following the lead single In The Dark.

Fans who preorder the album on iTunes will receive an instant download of both songs.

3 Doors Down will launch the project with live dates across the US starting in Orlando, Florida next month.