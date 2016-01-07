3 Doors Down detail Us And The Night

3 Doors Down will release their sixth album Us And The Night on March 11, the band have confirmed.

It was initially expected to launch last year, with guitarist Chris Henderson saying he thought it would be out by November. It’ll be issued via Republic Records and pre-orders begin on January 15.

Frontman Brad Arnold says: “We’re all excited to release our new album Us And The Night. It’s truly been a labour of love and we can’t wait to get these songs out to our fans around the world.”

Those buying the record ahead of launch will gain instant access to the track In The Dark, which is said to flaunt “a sexy and striking chant that emphasises a new groove and swagger altogether.”

3 Doors Down have a handful of US festival dates scheduled over the coming months.

Us And The Night tracklist

The Broken In The Dark Still Alive Believe It Living In Your Hell Inside Of Me I Don’t Wanna Know Pieces Of Me Love Is A Lie Us And The Night Fell From The Moon

Apr 30: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 01: Fort Myers Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

Aug 04: Davenport Mississippi Valley Fair, IA