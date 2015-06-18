3 Doors Down name 6th album

3 Doors Down have revealed the title of their upcoming sixth album.

The Mississippi rockers will release Us And The Night later this year, guitarist Chris Henderson says.

He tells KFMX: “I’m actually on my way to the studio right now to finish guitars for a new record. The music’s almost done. Probably in the next five days the record will be finished 100 percent and sent off to mix.

“It’s going to be called Us And The Night, so there is an album title. I think the tentative release date will be September, October, November – somewhere in that area. We want to make sure it’s right before we put it out.”

The album will be the follow-up to 2011’s Time Of My Life.

3 Doors Down go out on tour with Seether from next month.

Jul 02: Lake Charles L’Auberge Casino, LA

Jul 03: Corpus Christi L’Auberge Du Lac, TX

Jul 04: Lubbock Lonestar Amphitheatre, TX

Jul 07: Laredo Energy Arena, TX

Jul 08: Dallas Bomb Factory , TX

Jul 10: Shawnee Firelake Arena, OK

Jul 11: Sioux City Battery Park, IA

Jul 14: Broomfield 1st Bank Center, CO

Jul 15: Kearney Viaero Event Center, NE

Jul 16: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Jul 18: Hot Springs Magic Springs, AR

Jul 19: New Orleans Bold Sphere Music At Champions, LA

Jul 21: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jul 22: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Jul 24: West Palm Beach Pompano Beach Amph, FL

Jul 26: Jackson Thalia Mara Hall, MS

Jul 28: Baltimore Pier Six, MD

Jul 30: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Casino, CT

Jul 31: Festivent Levis, Canada

Aug 01: Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Aug 03: Lancaster American Music Theatre, PA

Aug 12: Hamburg Erie County Fair, NY

Aug 13: Bethlehem Musikfest , PA

Aug 15: Fort Mccoy Constitution Park, WI

Aug 17: Highland Park Ravinia Festival, IL

Aug 20: Lewisburg State Fair of West Virginia, WV

Aug 22: Kettering Fraze Pavilion, OH

Aug 29: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino, CA

Sep 03: Palmer Alaska State Fair, AK