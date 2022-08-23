2001 is back: Drowning Pool announce new album and Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm and P.O.D. all announce tours

Whether it's nu metal having an almighty renaissance or the return of Jackass, it seems like the early 2000s are firmly back in vogue right now. To prove the point: just today, our inboxes were flooded with news of brand new activity from Drowning Pool, Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm and P.O.D.! Hell yes!

Nu metal bruisers Drowning Pool, whose 2001 anthem Bodies remains an evergreen rock club banger, have announced their first new album in six years. Titled Strike A Nerve, it lands on September 30 via T-BOY/UMe.

"This record is so badass, it’s perfect. It’s the four of us doing what we do to the best of our abilities,” says vocalist Jasen Moreno. “The band is tight in every way. We’re firing off on all cylinders. We’re at the top of our game. There are all different ways of saying it, but it all amounts to the same thing - the results are just magic. From the way the record sounds, to the writing of it, to the production, to the look of it - it’s just a perfect Drowning Pool record. None of us could ask for anything more.”

Meanwhile, fans of a certain, millennial vintage will be fist-pumping their hearts out at the news that Orange County rockers Lit will be teaming up with fellow Californians Hoobastank for a co-headline US tour. The support for the 17-date Autumn trek? Nu metal/pop punk goofers Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris fame. The tour kicks off October 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, before hitting up dates in Georgia, Florida, Texas and more.

Finally, Christian nu metal survivors P.O.D. will be supporting none other than rising Ukrainian metal heroes Jinjer on the latter's newly announced US tour.

Hooray! Get yourself in the mood for all these turn-of-the-millennium shenanigans by checking out Drowning Pool's new single, Mind Right, below.

