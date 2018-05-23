2000 Trees festival completes 2018 lineup with final 11 artists

Organisers of the UK’s 2000 Trees festival have completed this year’s lineup with the announcement of 11 more artists.

The event will take place at Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham, on July 12-14, with bands including Enter Shikari, At The Drive-In, Creeper, Turbowolf, Black Peaks, Sikth and Palm Reader previously confirmed.

Now it’s been revealed they’ll be joined by Mallory Knox, Skinny Lister, Dream Wife, Will Varley, Beans On Toast, Raging Speedhorn, Demob Happy, Vodun, Imperial Leisure, Asylums and Sick Joy.

Mallroy Knox say: “We're really happy to be coming back to play 2000 Trees again this year. It’s always been one of our favourite festivals and it was one of our highlights in last year's calendar.

“We were really eager to come back and play this great festival when we heard there was an opportunity to do so. This is our third time playing here now but our first as a four piece, and we're excited to play some new songs we've been working alongside older tunes.”

Organisers have also released details of the acoustic Forest Stage, which will see performances from artists including Enter Shikari, My Vitriol, Arcane Roots, Jamie Lenman, Fatherson, The XCERTS, Jonah Matranga, Dave McPherson, Louise Distras, Press To Meco, Grumble Bee and Rob Lynch.

Tickets for 2000 Trees are available from the festival’s website.