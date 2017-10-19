10 Years unleash Ghosts, a tale of evolution and progression

Tennessee alt-metallers 10 Years have released a stream of Ghosts, taken from their upcoming (How To Live) As Ghosts album, the follow-up to 2015’s From Birth To Burial. The album will be released on October 27.

“As the title track of the album, Ghosts is a track that needles a familiar thread for the band,” says guitarist/drummer Brian Vodinh. “It’s essentially a song about growth and progression with one of the lyrics stating, ‘it takes dying to know how to live as ghosts.’ Much like how humans personally progress, the band has also evolved and is refreshed and reinvigorated and pushing forward almost like ghosts of the former incarnation of the band.”

The new record was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with the likes of Korn, Mastodon, Black Star Riders, Ghost and Alice In Chains. The album also sees the return of guitarist and drummer Brian Vodinh and guitarist Matt Wantland.

“It’s funny,” says Hasek. “I named our last record From Birth To Burial because I thought it was our final record. It just didn’t feel like 10 Years without Brian and Matt – and having them back is really a reunion of the core writing team. This new record actually feels like a real rebirth for the band!”

10 Years released a stream of Novocaine in August, and are currently on tour in the US (dates below).

(How To Live) As Ghosts is released on October 27, and can be pre-ordered now.

10 Years (How To Live) As Ghosts tracklist

The Messenger Novacaine Burnout Catacombs Ghosts Blood Red Sky Phantoms Vampires Halos Lucky You Insomnia

Tour Dates

Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 7:00PM Chameleon Club Lancaster, United States Friday, October 20, 2017 at 6:00PM Phase 2 Lynchburg, United States Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 6:00PM Highline Ballroom New York, United States Monday, October 23, 2017 at 6:00PM The Blind Tiger Greensboro, United States Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 6:00PM Live Wire Rock Bar Florence, United States Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 6:00PM The Masquerade Atlanta, United States Friday, October 27, 2017 at 6:00PM 99rock Monster We Made Halloween Show Destin, United States Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 7:00PM 93x Cape Fright Night Block Party Cape Coral, United States Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 6:00PM House of Blues Orlando Lake Buena Vista, United States Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 6:30PM Varsity Theatre Baton Rouge, United States Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 7:00PM Manchester Music Hall Lexington, United States Friday, November 3, 2017 at 6:00PM Bogart's Cincinnati, United States Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 6:30PM Pop's Concert Venue Sauget, United States Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 6:00PM The Forge Joliet, United States Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 6:00PM 11 & 75 Sports Park & Eatery Kansasville, United States Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 6:00PM Saint Andrew's Hall Detroit, United States Friday, November 10, 2017 at 7:00PM Piere's Entertainment Center Fort Wayne, United States Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 8:00PM The Vogue Indianapolis, United States Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 7:30PM Marathon Music Works Nashville, United States Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 7:30PM Soul Kitchen Mobile, United States Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 7:00PM Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom Monroe, United States Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7:30PM South Side Ballroom Dallas, United States Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 6:30PM Revention Music Center Houston, United States Monday, December 4, 2017 at 7:30PM Iron City Birmingham, United States Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 7:30PM The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, United States Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 7:30PM The Ritz Raleigh, United States Friday, December 8, 2017 at 8:00PM A Very Intimate Evening with 10 Years Nashville, United States Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 7:00PM The A&R Music Bar Columbus, United States Monday, December 11, 2017 at 6:30PM 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, United States Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 6:00PM Palace Theatre St. Paul, United States Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 6:00PM House of Blues Chicago Chicago, United States

