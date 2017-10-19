Trending

10 Years unleash Ghosts, a tale of evolution and progression

By Classic Rock  

Alt-metallers 10 Years have released a stream of Ghosts, the title track of upcoming album (How To Live) As Ghosts

(Image: © Elizabeth Wiseman)

Tennessee alt-metallers 10 Years have released a stream of Ghosts, taken from their upcoming (How To Live) As Ghosts album, the follow-up to 2015’s From Birth To Burial. The album will be released on October 27.

“As the title track of the album, Ghosts is a track that needles a familiar thread for the band,” says guitarist/drummer Brian Vodinh. “It’s essentially a song about growth and progression with one of the lyrics stating, ‘it takes dying to know how to live as ghosts.’ Much like how humans personally progress, the band has also evolved and is refreshed and reinvigorated and pushing forward almost like ghosts of the former incarnation of the band.”

The new record was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with the likes of Korn, Mastodon, Black Star Riders, Ghost and Alice In Chains. The album also sees the return of guitarist and drummer Brian Vodinh and guitarist Matt Wantland.

“It’s funny,” says Hasek. “I named our last record From Birth To Burial because I thought it was our final record. It just didn’t feel like 10 Years without Brian and Matt – and having them back is really a reunion of the core writing team. This new record actually feels like a real rebirth for the band!”

10 Years released a stream of Novocaine in August, and are currently on tour in the US (dates below).

(How To Live) As Ghosts is released on October 27, and can be pre-ordered now.

10 Years (How To Live) As Ghosts tracklist

  1. The Messenger
  2. Novacaine
  3. Burnout
  4. Catacombs
  5. Ghosts
  6. Blood Red Sky
  7. Phantoms
  8. Vampires
  9. Halos
  10. Lucky You
  11. Insomnia

Tour Dates

Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 7:00PMChameleon ClubLancaster, United States
Friday, October 20, 2017 at 6:00PMPhase 2Lynchburg, United States
Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 6:00PMHighline BallroomNew York, United States
Monday, October 23, 2017 at 6:00PMThe Blind TigerGreensboro, United States
Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 6:00PMLive Wire Rock BarFlorence, United States
Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 6:00PMThe MasqueradeAtlanta, United States
Friday, October 27, 2017 at 6:00PM99rock Monster We Made Halloween ShowDestin, United States
Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 7:00PM93x Cape Fright Night Block PartyCape Coral, United States
Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 6:00PMHouse of Blues OrlandoLake Buena Vista, United States
Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 6:30PMVarsity TheatreBaton Rouge, United States
Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 7:00PMManchester Music HallLexington, United States
Friday, November 3, 2017 at 6:00PMBogart'sCincinnati, United States
Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 6:30PMPop's Concert VenueSauget, United States
Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 6:00PMThe ForgeJoliet, United States
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 6:00PM11 & 75 Sports Park & EateryKansasville, United States
Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 6:00PMSaint Andrew's HallDetroit, United States
Friday, November 10, 2017 at 7:00PMPiere's Entertainment CenterFort Wayne, United States
Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 8:00PMThe VogueIndianapolis, United States
Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 7:30PMMarathon Music WorksNashville, United States
Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 7:30PMSoul KitchenMobile, United States
Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 7:00PMLive Oaks Bar and BallroomMonroe, United States
Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7:30PMSouth Side BallroomDallas, United States
Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 6:30PMRevention Music CenterHouston, United States
Monday, December 4, 2017 at 7:30PMIron CityBirmingham, United States
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 7:30PMThe Fillmore CharlotteCharlotte, United States
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 7:30PMThe RitzRaleigh, United States
Friday, December 8, 2017 at 8:00PMA Very Intimate Evening with 10 YearsNashville, United States
Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 7:00PMThe A&R Music BarColumbus, United States
Monday, December 11, 2017 at 6:30PM20 Monroe LiveGrand Rapids, United States
Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 6:00PMPalace TheatreSt. Paul, United States
Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 6:00PMHouse of Blues ChicagoChicago, United States

