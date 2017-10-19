10 Years unleash Ghosts, a tale of evolution and progression

Tennessee alt-metallers 10 Years have released a stream of Ghosts, taken from their upcoming (How To Live) As Ghosts album, the follow-up to 2015’s From Birth To Burial. The album will be released on October 27.
“As the title track of the album, Ghosts is a track that needles a familiar thread for the band,” says guitarist/drummer Brian Vodinh. “It’s essentially a song about growth and progression with one of the lyrics stating, ‘it takes dying to know how to live as ghosts.’ Much like how humans personally progress, the band has also evolved and is refreshed and reinvigorated and pushing forward almost like ghosts of the former incarnation of the band.”
The new record was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with the likes of Korn, Mastodon, Black Star Riders, Ghost and Alice In Chains. The album also sees the return of guitarist and drummer Brian Vodinh and guitarist Matt Wantland.
“It’s funny,” says Hasek. “I named our last record From Birth To Burial because I thought it was our final record. It just didn’t feel like 10 Years without Brian and Matt – and having them back is really a reunion of the core writing team. This new record actually feels like a real rebirth for the band!”
10 Years released a stream of Novocaine in August, and are currently on tour in the US (dates below).
(How To Live) As Ghosts is released on October 27, and can be pre-ordered now.
10 Years (How To Live) As Ghosts tracklist
- The Messenger
- Novacaine
- Burnout
- Catacombs
- Ghosts
- Blood Red Sky
- Phantoms
- Vampires
- Halos
- Lucky You
- Insomnia
Tour Dates
|Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Chameleon Club
|Lancaster, United States
|Friday, October 20, 2017 at 6:00PM
|Phase 2
|Lynchburg, United States
|Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 6:00PM
|Highline Ballroom
|New York, United States
|Monday, October 23, 2017 at 6:00PM
|The Blind Tiger
|Greensboro, United States
|Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 6:00PM
|Live Wire Rock Bar
|Florence, United States
|Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 6:00PM
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, United States
|Friday, October 27, 2017 at 6:00PM
|99rock Monster We Made Halloween Show
|Destin, United States
|Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 7:00PM
|93x Cape Fright Night Block Party
|Cape Coral, United States
|Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 6:00PM
|House of Blues Orlando
|Lake Buena Vista, United States
|Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 6:30PM
|Varsity Theatre
|Baton Rouge, United States
|Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Manchester Music Hall
|Lexington, United States
|Friday, November 3, 2017 at 6:00PM
|Bogart's
|Cincinnati, United States
|Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 6:30PM
|Pop's Concert Venue
|Sauget, United States
|Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 6:00PM
|The Forge
|Joliet, United States
|Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 6:00PM
|11 & 75 Sports Park & Eatery
|Kansasville, United States
|Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 6:00PM
|Saint Andrew's Hall
|Detroit, United States
|Friday, November 10, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Piere's Entertainment Center
|Fort Wayne, United States
|Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 8:00PM
|The Vogue
|Indianapolis, United States
|Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Marathon Music Works
|Nashville, United States
|Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Soul Kitchen
|Mobile, United States
|Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom
|Monroe, United States
|Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7:30PM
|South Side Ballroom
|Dallas, United States
|Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 6:30PM
|Revention Music Center
|Houston, United States
|Monday, December 4, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Iron City
|Birmingham, United States
|Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 7:30PM
|The Fillmore Charlotte
|Charlotte, United States
|Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 7:30PM
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, United States
|Friday, December 8, 2017 at 8:00PM
|A Very Intimate Evening with 10 Years
|Nashville, United States
|Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The A&R Music Bar
|Columbus, United States
|Monday, December 11, 2017 at 6:30PM
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids, United States
|Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 6:00PM
|Palace Theatre
|St. Paul, United States
|Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 6:00PM
|House of Blues Chicago
|Chicago, United States