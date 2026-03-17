Peter Frampton has announced his first album of all-new rock material since 2010's Thank You Mr. Churchill. Carry the Light will be released on May 15 via UMe, and is preceded by a single, Buried Treasure, which is out now.

“The Carry the Light album is the first new music from me in 16 years," says Frampton. "It was one of my most enjoyable projects ever. I got to work with my son Julian – writing and producing together. A first of many for us, I’m sure."

Guests on the album include Sheryl Crow, Bill Evans, jazz saxophone great Bill Evans, Grammy award-winning R&B singer H.E.R., Rage Against The Machine man Tom Morello, Graham Nash, and Tom Petty's longtime keyboardist in the Heartbreakers, Benmont Tench.

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Tenmont contributes to Buried Treasure, which is a tribute to Petty and his long-running SiriusXM show of the same name, which began broadcasting in 2005. Frampton premiered Buried Treasure in June 2025 at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre in Woodville, WA.

"He did eight years of one show a week," Frampton told the audience. "It's his music from his collection. So, for me and for everybody who listens to it, it's a lesson in great music.

"He meant so much to me. I knew Tom a little bit. We miss him terribly. So we decided to write a tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. And it hurts. I tell you, it hurts. The verses are all titles from the Heartbreakers' songs, put together by my son. And we both wrote the chorus, which is a thank you to Tom and them for their incredible music."

“This may be the best album Peter’s ever made," says engineer and co-producer Chuck Ainlay, who's worked on several Frampton projects, including 2021's Frampton Forgets The Words and 2023's At Royal Albert Hall. "The songs are just so poignant, and his voice has matured in a way that really delivers what he's trying to get across."

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Buried Treasure - YouTube Watch On

Peter Frampton - Carry The Light tracklist

1. Carry the Light

2. Buried Treasure (feat. Benmont Tench)

3. I'm Sorry Elle (feat. Graham Nash)

4. Breaking The Mold (feat. Sheryl Crow)

5. I Can't Let It Be

6. Lions At The Gate (feat. Tom Morello)

7. Islamorada (feat. H.E.R.)

8. Can You Take Me There (feat. Bill Evans)

9. Tinderbox (feat. Bill Evans)

10. At The End of The Day

Carry The Light is available to pre-order now.