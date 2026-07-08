A previously unheard album featuring Scott Gorham is about to be released, 40 years after it was recorded. The Californian-born guitarist, best known for being a member of Thin Lizzy, was in Los Angeles group The Western Front towards the end of Lizzy’s lifespan, between 1983 and ’84.

The quintet had been led by their management to believe that a deal with Atlantic Records was a formality. When that arrangement fell through, so despondent were the band that the two-inch master tapes containing its dozen songs were consigned to the garage of their guitarist, Dennis O’Donnell, where they remained.

“I’ll never forget the call from my manager, who said: ‘You want me to send you a dozen roses [to celebrate]? I’m sitting in the office of Atlantic Records and you’ve got a deal,’” former Western Front guitarist Marty Walsh tells Classic Rock. “All these years later, we’re scratching our heads and wondering why we just allowed the band to end there.”

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Walsh and Gorham had known one another as aspiring musicians during high school, and their reconnection in the 80s was a key factor in the birth of the Western Front.

“I was in Los Angeles to work on an album by my brother-in-law, Bob Siebenberg [drummer with Supertramp],” Gorham explains of his involvement, “and during downtime from that Marty and I tried to turn this riff I had into a song.”

The song, Set Me Free, was so good that the pair earmarked it as the first single from what could easily become an album. That was given further momentum by the addition to the band of Moon Calhoun, a quite brilliant singer from Oklahoma.

The Western Front - Set Me Free (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Forty years on, the results still sound amazing. The album is a deliciously smooth example of West Coast AOR, overlain with loud guitars.