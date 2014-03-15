Zakk Wylde axe stolen from bus

Zakk Wylde has become the victim of theft for the first time in his career – and he's asked fans to keep their eyes open for his stolen guitar and vest.

The Black Label Society mainman lost the items from his tour bus in Chicago on Friday, while taking part in the annual Experience Hendrix tour with Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang and others.

Wylde values the pelham blue Gibson LP custom guitar, painted with his traditional bullseye design, at over $10,000.

He tells the Chicago Tribune: “In 25-plus years I’ve never had anything stolen.

“I had my guitar in the tour bus because this is the home. I thought somebody might have picked it up and put it in the back lounge.

“Nothing gets stolen off tour buses – unless you don’t lock them. Rule number one: when you get off, lock the door and check the handle.”

Wylde later confirmed the theft took place around 10.11pm and three black males were seen in the vicinity. Fans are asked to keep a lookout for the stolen items and contact the authorities if they discover anything.

BLS will launch ninth album Catacombs Of The Black Vatican on April 7. featuring new guitarist Dario Lorina in place of ‘Evil Twin’ Nick Catanese.