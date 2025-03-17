"My mother took me to see Saga when I was 15. It was fantastic!". A glimpse inside Yogi Lang's prog world

By ( Prog ) published

When German prog rockers RPWL released their album Crime Scene we grilled singer and keyboardist Yogi Lang on his prog loves

Yogi Lang
(Image credit: Alexey Testov)

When German prog rockers RPWL released their album Crime Scene back in 2023 singer and keyboard player Yogi Lang was grilled as to what exactly floats his prog boat...

Where’s home?
I live in Freising, a small town north of Munich, close to the airport.

Your earliest memory of prog?
When I was 10 my older cousin recorded some cassettes for me, and on one there was a catchy tune I thought about a lot. It was Dogs from Pink Floyd’s Animals.

You may like

What’s the first prog album you bought?
Kraftwerk’s Die Mensch-Maschine, released in English as The Man-Machine, from a big record store here in Munich.

And the last?
Quite some time ago, it was the SACD of Peter Gabriel’s Up.

First prog gig?
Saga, 1982, in Munich. I was 15 years old and annoyed my mother until she took me. It was fantastic! I was amazed by all these synthesisers onstage.

And the latest?It was Genesis on their Calling All Stations Tour [in 1998]. I loved Ray Wilson’s voice.

The best prog show you ever saw?
Pink Floyd on their Momentary Lapse Of Reason Tour in 1987. It was so cool to see them perform. This show was like finally reading the end of a novel – their music was a faithful companion throughout my younger days.

What’s your newest prog discovery?
After Jeff Beck died I rediscovered There And Back,
a vinyl album I bought a long time ago. I had forgotten how good it is – extraordinary musical class surrounds that album.

RPWL

(Image credit: Gentle Art Of Music)

Guilty musical pleasure?
Don’t know if this is a guilty pleasure, but I’m a real big fan of the US band The Residents. Honestly, I’m a fan of everything they did!

Favourite prog venue?
Night Of The Prog Festival at the wonderful Loreley [Freilichtbühne]. It’s a real historic place to be in Germany, and is a real pleasure. I saw Manfred Mann’s Earth Band there in the 1980s, and playing at the same place still feels
a bit spooky.

Your prog hero?
Manfred Mann [below]. He was my keyboard hero when I started doing music.

Outside of music, what are you into?
I’m interested in what’s going on in the world. Knowledge is a real good medicine in our modern world filled with populists and conspiracy theorists.

Ever had a prog-related date?
Haha! No!

What is the most important piece of prog music?
I think it’d be Supper’s Ready from Genesis.

Recommend us a good read?
If you want to drift through a wise mind, Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse is a real pleasure.

Which prog album gets you in a good mood?
King Crimson’s Discipline. The sounds on it were so new
and unconventional. It always makes me smile.

What’s your favourite prog album cover?
The Dark Side Of The Moon.

And what are you up to at the moment?
Our new album, Crime Scene, is out now, and after touring with the new material there will be some time for producing other bands again. And, of course, we’re also planning new solo records. It never gets boring!

Grant Moon
Grant Moon

A music journalist for over 20 years, Grant writes regularly for titles including Prog, Classic Rock and Total Guitar, and his CV also includes stints as a radio producer/presenter and podcast host. His first book, 'Big Big Train - Between The Lines', is out now through Kingmaker Publishing.

Read more
Ivar Bjørnson and King Crimson
“It’s such a good party trick – ‘So you think you’re heavy? Listen to this song from 1969!’” Enslaved’s Ivar Bjørnson argues King Crimson are the gateway from metal to prog
Menno Gootjes
“I’ve had prog dates because of our concerts… the great thing is that you don’t have to explain your weird musical tastes!”: Focus guitarist Menno Gootjes’ prog life
Nova Collective
"I have the art for In The Court Of The Crimson King blown up on my office wall, right next to The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway." Nova Collective's Dan Briggs gives us a glimpse into his prog world...
Joe Deninzon
“She grew up in Russia and bootlegged banned Deep Purple and Scorpions albums. It’s one of the reason I married her”: Kansas’ Joe Deninzon left the USSR and built a musical world out of a surprising coincidence
Captain Sensible
“Posh tossers singing about nothing because they had nothing to protest about… it was part of the job to destroy Genesis and Yes”: Punk pioneer Captain Sensible loved plenty of prog – but had to hide it
Pat Cash
“ELO, Judas Priest, my dad’s piano playing – that’s prog!” Tennis hero Pat Cash discovered Saga in Steve Harris’ private pub, introduced Tony Iommi to Bigelf and got Robert Plant to take up his sport
Latest in
Yogi Lang
"My mother took me to see Saga when I was 15. It was fantastic!". A glimpse inside Yogi Lang's prog world
Carl Westholm and Van der Graaf Generator
“When the saxophone started we laughed and skipped it… The reason I dismissed them then is exactly why I like them now!” How doom and occult keyboardist Carl Westholm was converted by Van der Graaf Generator
Def Leppard studio portrait
"The summer is heatin' up!" Def Leppard reveal spring / summer tour schedule
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
"We’d love for you to join us for these intimate performances in beautiful iconic theaters to celebrate 25 years of Yeah Yeah Yeahs." Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce special shows in the UK, US and Mexico
This week&#039;s best rock songs
The best new rock songs you need to hear right now
Zakk Wylde and Ozzy Osbourne
"Everybody's gonna be playing Sabbath songs, it's gonna be pretty mindblowing." Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde says that Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning homecoming will be "special for everybody", but he hopes it won't be Ozzy's last show
Latest in Features
Yogi Lang
"My mother took me to see Saga when I was 15. It was fantastic!". A glimpse inside Yogi Lang's prog world
Carl Westholm and Van der Graaf Generator
“When the saxophone started we laughed and skipped it… The reason I dismissed them then is exactly why I like them now!” How doom and occult keyboardist Carl Westholm was converted by Van der Graaf Generator
This week&#039;s best rock songs
The best new rock songs you need to hear right now
Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy
“I went from being James LaBrie’s biggest critic to being his biggest cheerleader. I want him to succeed more than anybody”: Now Mike Portnoy is back in Dream Theater, he only wishes it had happened sooner
The Metal Hammer Quiz
Test your metal knowledge with the all-new Metal Hammer quiz
Rock fans throwing the horns
Test your rock knowledge with this week's Classic Rock Quiz
More about louder
Def Leppard studio portrait

"The summer is heatin' up!" Def Leppard reveal spring / summer tour schedule
Yeah Yeah Yeahs

"We’d love for you to join us for these intimate performances in beautiful iconic theaters to celebrate 25 years of Yeah Yeah Yeahs." Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce special shows in the UK, US and Mexico
Carl Westholm and Van der Graaf Generator

“When the saxophone started we laughed and skipped it… The reason I dismissed them then is exactly why I like them now!” How doom and occult keyboardist Carl Westholm was converted by Van der Graaf Generator
See more latest
Most Popular
Carl Westholm and Van der Graaf Generator
“When the saxophone started we laughed and skipped it… The reason I dismissed them then is exactly why I like them now!” How doom and occult keyboardist Carl Westholm was converted by Van der Graaf Generator
This week&#039;s best rock songs
The best new rock songs you need to hear right now
Tobias Sammet Press 2025
"Bruce Dickinson, if you read this: call me!" Avantasia and Edguy frontman Tobias Sammett is a legend to power metal fans - so we got them to interview him for us
Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy
“I went from being James LaBrie’s biggest critic to being his biggest cheerleader. I want him to succeed more than anybody”: Now Mike Portnoy is back in Dream Theater, he only wishes it had happened sooner
Sunn 0))) posing for a photograph in 2009
“Music is viewed as one of the highest art forms, if not the highest artform, because it is able to be spiritual and sacred”: How Sunn 0))) conjured good vibrations and dark magic with drone masterpiece Monoliths & Dimensions
Ginger Baker posing for a photograph in the 1960s
“Mitch Mitchell was a journeyman. He was hopeless. John Bonham, Ringo Starr, Charlie Watts… they’re a three or four out of 10”: An audience with Ginger Baker, rock’s most cantankerous drummer
Alice In Chains posing for a photograph in 2013
“I can’t see us ever writing songs about boning strippers and doing cocaine in limousine jacuzzis”: How Alice In Chains came to terms with their dark past on The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here
Dogs D’Amour posing for a photograph in 1989
“Any drug coming along, I’d take. It wasn’t a self-destruct thing. It either closed the door on my mind or opened one up”: The wild life and drunken times of cult rock’n’roll pirate king Tyla J Pallas
Hell posing for a photograph in 2011
“We have a Grammy-winning producer, a trained Shakespearian actor and a carpenter”: The death and resurrection of Hell, the occult metal pioneers that history forgot
ELO’s Jeff Lynne posing for a photograph in 1975
“We tried the spaceship at The Who’s studio. Pete Townshend saw it and said: ‘I want one!’”: How Jeff Lynne took Electric Light Orchestra and the Traveling Wilburys to infinity and beyond