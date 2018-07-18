Yes to be honoured with Blue Plaque in London

Prog rock legends Yes will be honoured with the unveiling of a blue plaque to commemorate where they originally got together.

Devised and coordinated by Yes fan and author David Watkinson, along with YesWorld, this will be the only permanent recognised Yes site in London, the place it all began. It will become a key venue to visit for all Yes fans from around the world.

The revealing of the plaque will be held on the 3rd August 2018 at 184 Shaftesbury Avenue, which is now the Wildwood Restaurant. Once called The Lucky Horseshoe Café, it is where the band started out on the same date in 1968. They would use the basement to rehearse and house their equipment as they morphed from Mable Greer's Toyshop, and it was from here that they travelled to Essex to play their very first gig as Yes, performing at London's Marquee Club two days later.

Yes are currently celebrating their 50th Anniversary and are currently on tour in America. The band's Yes50 Fan Convention which took place at the London Palladium on March 25 this year has been nominated in the Event category for this year's Progressive Music Awards. A similar US event will take place in Philadelphia on July.

On Monday we announced that yes guitarist Steve Howe will be honoured with the Prog God Award at this year's Progressive Music Awards.