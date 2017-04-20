Yes Fan Celebrates Band's Impending 50th With Free Pass!

Here in the UK you’re up for your bus pass at 60. Which by our reckoning sees three of the current line-up of Yes and all of Anderson Rabin Wakeman eligible for theirs. However Yes fan Ruth Zurawka, who administrates the YES Turns 50! Facebook group, in a move that surely highlights the original sense of harmony that permeated Yes, is giving out free passes to commemorate the band’s impending 50th Anniversary.

“YES turns 50 in 2018! We need to make some noise to make it an extra special year for our band! Let’s talk gatherings, celebrations and other ways to observe this quinquagenarian year!,” says Zurawka. “Want a FREE celebratory 50 year YES pass? Email your postal address to yesturns50@gmail.com. Passes will be shipped starting sometime in May. No cord is included. When you get yours, take a photo of you with it, post your photo here and say where in the world you’re celebrating YES! Each pass is numbered. Let’s see how many we can get out there! (Bracelets will come out later in the year for those asking!) If you live out of the US, still send me your postal address. We’ll see how much shipping would be.”

We should point out that these passes are purely decorative and won’t gain you access to any specific Yes or ARW show next year. But to our mind this is certainly a move in the spirit that Jon Anderson would certainly approve…