Win virtual VIP tickets to Lockdown Live: Streaming Of A White Christmas with The Darkness

Nothing says 'Christmas' these days quite like a festive encounter with The Darkness. And, for reasons we really don't need to go into at this point, this year's celebration will take the shape of a livestream brought to you from London's IndigO2.

“Christmas is coming, and nothing says Joy and Surprise like The Darkness, rocking live in your living room," says vocalist Justin Hawkins. "Santa gets a day off as we deliver the Premier Cru streamed concert of the year, live to you from the IndigO2 in London Town. Let us in at your interweb window as we celebrate life, love, Christmas and Rock Music, all wrapped in tinsel and delivered to you on a golden dream sleigh of almost ludicrous proportions.

“Expect hits, old and new. Beards, flayed by the snow engines of entertainment. Fairy lights, plugged in and mostly working. A few brave and/or immune rockers will have the good fortune to join us in the stadium of dreams for this exclusive event – check out our written facts to understand. This will be an unparalleled night of true artistic integrity, so don’t dilly dally – let’s rock our cocking socks off together for Christmaaaaaas!”

We've teamed up with The Darkness and have one pair of VIP tickets to the stream to give away. The prize includes virtual access to the show, online access to the sound check and advance submission of questions for the Q&A, which will be selected at random on show day.

Find more details, terms and conditions and how to enter below.