Win a pair of tickets to see The Dead Daisies play live in Nuremberg

Back in May, as The Dead Daisies scheduled a series of dates to celebrate their career in rock, they confirmed that John Corabi – who fronted the band between 2015 and 2019 – would be returning to the fold.

"It's been an amazing decade with The Daisies!" said band founder David Lowy. "We've rocked out with some of the best in the business, toured the globe, released eight albums and are thrilled to be showcasing the body of work from over the last decade with our upcoming Best Of Album release and tour.

“I'm excited to be welcoming John Corabi back to the band. Can't wait to get back on the road again in 2023 to perform for our fans!"

That time has arrived. The album was released last month, and the band are already on the road in the US. After a pair of shows in Japan they'll arrive in Europe in early November, and we've got a pair of VIP tickets to give away for their show at Hirsch in Nuremberg, Germany, on December 9.

The prize includes:

Two return flights from London

Transfers from Nuremberg airport to the hotel

Two nights accomodation

Two VIP tickets to watch the show

Meet & Greet with the band

A merchandise pack

All you need to do to enter is to answer the following question. Entrants must live in the UK, and be available to fly from London to Germany on December 8, returning December 10.

For the full list of The Dead Daisies Resurrected tour dates, visit their website.