What if James Hetfield was the Cowardly Lion? Microsoft's MurphyBot goes mental

Ever wondered what David Lee Roth would look like as the Mona Lisa? Or what Iron Maiden might look like if they were photographed underwater? Wonder no more.

Microsoft’s Project Murphy is a machine learning experiment that will answer these pivotal questions, and any others that start with the phrase “What if?” It can currently be used with Messanger, Skype and Telegram, and all you need to do is ask the question.

MurphyBot will respond within seconds with a photoshopped image that might not be accurate, but is often delightfully grotesque, as you can see from our gallery below.

Try it for yourself online at messenger.com.

Stop being mean to Axl! Here's six really nice memes to redress the balance