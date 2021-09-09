Watch the trailer for the Triumph documentary Rock & Roll Machine

The trailer for Rock & Roll Machine, the upcoming documentary about Canadian rock legends Triumph, has been released ahead of the film's world premiere on Friday.

Rock & Roll Machine was directed by Banger Films founder Sam Dunn, who was also responsible for Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey, Iron Maiden: Flight 666, and two Grammy-nominated films - ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas, and Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage - alongside Marc Ricciardelli, who also directed Heavy Metal Hitchhiker.

The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, and tells the story of a band whose 80s hits like Lay It On the Line, Hold On and Magic Power catapulted them to stardom in North America. The group split at the height of their fame, seemingly disappearing from the limelight without explanation, and the film also explores their break-up before joining the band as they reunite for a three-song set in Mississauga, Ontario, much to the surprise of fans who've flown in for the occasion.

"The Triumph story was compelling to me, Marc, and the Banger team because it was an opportunity to piece together a broken puzzle,” says Dunn. “We wanted to know how and why the band dissolved at the peak of their powers. We're thrilled to be returning to TIFF for the world premiere of this film!"

“Sam and Marc did an outstanding job documenting what it has been like to have been aboard the Triumph train for the past near-50 years,” adds Triumph bassist Mike Levine. “For fans old, new, and those to come in the future, this is all they’ll need to know about the band."