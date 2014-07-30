Watch Steve Hillage Receive The Visionary Award At Last Year's Awards

Last year noted solo artist and System 7 guitarist Steve Hillage was awarded the prestigious Visionary Award at the Progressive Music Awards.

He received the award from TV naturalist and member of the Goodies Bill Oddie, who brought the house down with an hilarious speech, as you can see from this exclusive video clip.

The Visionary Award is chosen by Prog Magazine itself and awarded to the recipient on the evening in question. This year the Progressive Music Awards takes place on 11 September at The Underglobe, beneath Shakespeare’s legendary Globe Theatre, where this year’s Visionary Award winner will be announced.

But you can still vote in a host of other categories of you haven’t already done so. Mike’s up for three reader voted categories with Transatlantic, as well as for his Progressive Nation At Sea cruise. Just head to awards.progmagazine.com and cast your votes. It couldn’t be easier.