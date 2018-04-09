Watch Cane Hill and Lzzy Hale perform live at NXT Takeover: New Orleans

This past weekend was the biggest three days in the WWE calendar. Not only was it the annual Hall Of Fame ceremony and (of course) WrestleMania, but on Saturday NXT rolled into the Smoothie King Center for Takeover: New Orleans and it was a barnstormer from start to finish.

We won't sit here marking out about who did or didn't win, but we will tell you that NXT knows what's up when it comes to rock and metal. Providing the official theme tune for the PPV were nu-metal revivalists Cane Hill with their tracks It Follows and Lord Of Flies, performing the former live onstage at the start of the night.

And if that wasn't enough, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale played NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon to the ring for her match with Shayna Baszler.

You can watch both of these below RIGHT NOW.

Of course, this isn't NXT's first foray into the world of metal. Asking Alexandria's Into The Fire and When The Lights Come On were the official theme's for January's NXT Takeover event in Philadelphia.

And do you remember when Code Orange and Incendiary played Aleister Black to the ring? It still gives us chills.