Watch Boy Jumps Ship re-enact Home Alone in Christmas video

North East rock four-piece Boy Jumps Ship have recorded a Christmas single with all proceeds going to homelessness charity Shelter.

The band have tackled Darlene Love’s All Alone On Christmas, which featured on the soundtrack to the 1992 careless parent classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. They’ve also filmed a video featuring famous scenes from the films featuring Macaulay Culkin.

Frontman Si Todd – who plays the pint-sized protagonist Kevin McCallister in the clip above – says the band have always wanted to pay homage to the films and raise some money for a good cause.

“We’ve always wanted to record a Christmas song and we thought this year would be the perfect time to do it,” says Todd. “The first two Home Alone films are our favourite Christmas films, so we decided to choose a song from the film and recreate some of the famous scenes. We wanted to really have a laugh with it so hopefully that comes across in the video. All the profits will go to the Shelter charity, who help people who really need it most, especially at this time of year.”

With the help of South Shields media group Unified Media, the band have gone to town on the film’s pivotal moments, and somehow persuaded bassist Jonny Rob to dress up as Brenda Fricker in that scene with all those pigeons. What’s most impressive, though, is that their drummer Gav Gates looks exactly like the burglar Marv (played by Daniel Stern).

All Alone On Christmas is available to buy from all digital platforms. The band are currently on tour in support of their debut album, Wake Up.

There's a black metal parody of All I Want For Christmas Is You