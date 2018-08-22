Wanted: Tech ideas that will change the world

Technology has enriched our lives in so many ways and now we’re on a mission to discover the ideas that will shape our future. So today we are launching the Tech Innovation for the Future competition.

Run by our sister brands T3 and TechRadar, in association with phone manufacturer Honor, the competition is designed to seek out the most creative and exciting ideas of how tech can be used to improve our lives, solving real-world problems and delivering genuine benefits, and we want you to submit your ideas.

Click here to submit your tech ideas for a chance to win.

If your innovation is chosen as the winning entry by our panel of judges, you’ll receive £10,000! Two runners up will receive £3,000 and £1,500 respectively. For the winning entries, the judges will be looking for:

The winning entry will be the one which most impresses the judging panel. Ts&Cs apply.

Free tech talk forums

To coincide with this amazing competition, there will be two Tech Innovation for the Future Forum events this September – one in Newcastle and one in London – where you’ll be able to hear respected industry figureheads share their ideas of how tech can help solve everyday problems and enrich our lives. You’ll also get a chance to put your questions to the expert panels and meet speakers, attendees and journalists from TechRadar and T3 during the breaks.

These events promise to be lively and fun, and will leave you with plenty of ideas to go away and think about. They’re also completely FREE to attend. But places are strictly limited, so if you do want to attend, we encourage you to register early.

Click here to register for one of our Tech Talk events