Video: Taylor Momsen on The Pretty Reckless' next album

The Pretty Reckless’ 2014 album ‘Going To Hell’ might only be 10 months old, but vocalist Taylor Momsen tells TeamRock that she’s already written a plethora of tracks for their next proper album.

“I’ve got about 60 songs written,” the vocalist reveals. “I’m always jotting down ideas.”

While that album begins to take shape, the New York City quartet are also working on an alternate version of Going To Hell.

“We’re doing an acoustic version of [that album], which is going to give the listener an inside look as to how the songs were originally written,” she explains. “You get to see how they originated when I was just sitting on my couch.”

The band are gearing up for a month-long trek of North America, as special guests of Nickelback, kicking off with a date at the PPL Centre in Allentown, Pennsylvania on February 14.

Get the lowdown on their future plans by watching the video below.